Megxit mania!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dismiss all of their London staff and close their office at Buckingham Palace when they leave the royal family.

In January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally informed their 15 employees that they would lose their jobs, MailOnline.com reported.

“Given their decision to resign, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed,” said a source of the publication.

“Unfortunately, while the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to secondment people within the royal household, there will be some layoffs.”

Resignation as a senior member of Queen ElizabethThe couple, whose royal family works, courageously retired to Canada to become financially independent.

The source said the layoffs were a complete shock to employees, many of whom have been loyal for years and attributed to the success of their trip to Africa.

“The Duke and Duchess have a small team, fewer than 15 people,” said the source. “The team is very loyal to the Sussex people and understands and respects the decision they made.

“They are all close and support each other. The team is busy preparing its royal highnesses for the future and working on a series of final commitments. “

