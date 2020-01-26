Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have reportedly not spoken to each other since Royal Split

advertisement

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their departure from the royal family, sources near members now claim that Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton have not been in touch since the drama. According to sources about Us Weekly, Middleton and Markle “have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened”. But that doesn’t seem to worry the American-born actress.

“Meghan feels free. She has never been so happy,” the source claimed. “She is glad not to be in London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”

Markle and Harry announced their departure from the royal family on January 8, with Harry declaring a few days later that it was a decision made with “great sadness,” for which he saw no other option.

“It makes me very sad that this has happened,” he said. “The decision I made to make my wife and I resign is not an easy decision. It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it right, but what As for that, there really was no other option. I want to make it clear that we are not going away and we are not going away from you. “

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military organizations, but without public funding,” Harry continued. “Unfortunately, that was not possible. I accepted it because I know that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope it helps you understand what came down to my family would step down everything I ever knew to take a step forward in a more peaceful life. “

He added that although he had always “hoped” to serve the royal family, things were different. He continued: “The UK is my home and a place that I love. It will never change.”

Markle and Harry will also no longer receive public funding, and they have promised to compensate the government for the renovation work at Frogmore Cottage. The changes will only take effect this spring.

While Prince William and Queen Elizabeth have spoken, Middleton has not yet publicly commented on the royal drama. A source told us that Markle and Middleton “hardly speak”.

Photo credit: Getty Images

