Meghan Markle and Harry worth: How are couples going to finance their future without public funds?

advertisement

The Buckingham Palace statement, released tonight, states that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “understand that they are obliged to give up royal duties, including official military appointments.” The couple will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations, “with the Queen’s blessing,” but they will no longer “formally” represent the Queen.

The Sussex’s will also not use their HRH titles because they no longer work for the Royal Family.

The statement announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “shared their desire” to reimburse Sovereign Grant expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.

advertisement

The property must remain as their British family home.

The Sussex Royal website indicates that since the establishment of The Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 95 percent of the funding they have received for their Office expenses comes from income allocated by Prince Charles.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last: Read the full statement about the Megxit deal here

This income is generated by the Duchy of Cornwall.

The website of the Duchy of Cornwall states that the income from the estate of the Duchy of Cornwall is “used to fund the public, private and charitable activities of The Duke and his children”.

This type of income differs from the Sovereign Grant, and income from the Sovereign Grant was the remaining five percent of funding for the Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Amidst the news, some may wonder how the couple will cover their costs in the future.

Although the exact details of the financing of their work are unknown in the future, the couple have an estimated capital in the millions.

In their statement released earlier this month, the paid said they are working to become “financially independent”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry worth assets

After her successful acting career, Meghan has an estimated capital of $ 5 million according to Business Insider.

The publication reports that together they think they have a combined capital of $ 30 million.

Meanwhile, Celebritynetworth.com estimates that Prince Harry’s assets are $ 40 million (around £ 30 million).

The full statement of Buckingham Palace reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must step back from royal duties, including official military appointments.

“They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

“Although they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex people have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values ​​of Her Majesty.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they no longer work for the Royal Family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse Sovereign Grant expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are established independent processes to determine the need for government-funded security.

“This new model will take effect in the spring of 2020.”

advertisement