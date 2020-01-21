Meghan King Edmonds wishes to work better with Jim

advertisement

Room for improvement. Meghan King Edmonds admitted that their relationship with Jim Edmonds is not perfect

Put the children in the first place! Celebs who destroy coparenting

“I wish it was better,” the Real Housewives from Orange County, 35, told us exclusively on Friday, January 17th, while promoting them. Brooke Burke and Purple Darville“Intimate Knowledge” podcast from iHeart Radio.

advertisement

Former reality star and retired baseball professional 49 quit in October after five years of marriage. The previous couple opted for 50/50 custody of their little ones the following month.

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds. Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com; Courtesy of Jim Edmonds / Instagram

Celebrity parents who have twins

The kids do it “great” when their parents split up, Meghan told us on Friday. “You are so cute,” she added.

In December, she shared her “high hopes” to raise Aspen [3] and twins Hart and Hayes [20 months] with the athlete. “I think the new year and new decade are a great way to get positive thinking and the law of attraction going,” the former Bravo personality told us exclusively at that time. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Earlier this month, the Missouri-born American opened her podcast on the pressure to curtail her and Jim’s sons in 2018, which was a “really tough” decision that “annoyed” her. “Why should I do this to my child?” She asked at the time. “He’s like a little baby. There’s no need to manipulate your boy’s body like this. I don’t like that. It makes me sad.”

“Real housewives” babies! See what Bravo stars were born

Meghan said on Friday: “I had strong views against it, but I ultimately decided to continue. Maybe I regret it a bit, but if I had been in the same situation again, I probably would have made the same decision. But there is really no reason … other than a cultural pressure that I put on myself. In that sense, my ego won this fight and I don’t like egos winning battles. It is for the wrong reason. ‘

With Ingrid Meilan’s reporting

advertisement