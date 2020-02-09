Meghan King Edmonds I warned her of criticism when she bared her body in a mirror selfie that showed she was wearing nothing but lingerie.

“BUT YOU’RE A MOTHER @averyroselingerie”, the real housewives of Orange County Alum, 35, took an Instagram photo on Saturday February 8th just remember that I am still. Brb has to live my best life, bye. “

“You look hot, mom. Who cares what the haters say? “Your former Costar Tamra Richter commented on the post.

Another fan wrote: “You are a beautiful mother, but in my opinion you have gained a little more weight. Not much, just a little. I would see you on the reality show and then you looked good. They have a nice body but a little more weight. Don’t shame them at all. But if you’re happy with it, I’m happy for you. Hands down a funny mother and the kids are super happy! THAT’S WHAT COUNTS! “

The former Bravo star who separated from the husband Jim Edmonds in October after five years of marriage, admitted in December that the emotional trauma of her divorce took a physical toll on her.

“Yes, I’m thin,” she wrote in a blog post. “I’ve always been thin. I’m naturally thin and always had a healthy relationship with food. But I’m too thin at the moment. I don’t like it.”

She continued, “I agree, I’m too thin. Recognition is powerful and allows me to regain psychological control. However, you hurt me if you mention it. I’m working on it.”

Us Weekly brought the news of Meghan and Jim’s divorce on charges that the former MLB star cheated on his wife with one of their four nannies. (Both Jim, 49, and the nanny denied the allegations.)

Meghan, who shares the daughter Aspen (3) and the twin boys Hart and Hayes (19 months) with her estranged husband, also wrote in her blog post about the major changes in her life.

“I am not feeling well. In the past 5 months I have found that my son (Hart) has a lifelong brain injury, my husband has had a sexual relationship with another woman and my husband has also betrayed me because of his inappropriate relationship with a nanny My husband filed for divorce on the tabloid press, the police questioned my suitability as a mother, I took on a new job as a podcaster and moved to a new home in California so that I could spend time with all of my children during Hart’s therapy Family, “she wrote on December 15th. I would like to emphasize once again: All this has happened in the past 150 days. One hundred and fifty days.”

In an interview with Us last month, she admitted that her collegial relationship with the retired baseball professional – they share 50:50 custody – is not great.

“I wish it was better,” she said to us on January 17th while promoting her iHeart radio podcast “Intimate Knowledge”.

