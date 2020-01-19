Meghan, Harry loses HRH title: be careful what you want - News

advertisement

Stepping down from official royal duties was a decision that the couple took “after many months of reflections and internal discussions.”



Who would have thought? Before Brexit came, Megxit arrived. When the Brexit ball was set in motion with a referendum on June 23, 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still had to meet. They did it, in July 2016, and apparently started doing it immediately, with news about their romance in October of that year. Almost on the right track, the British press followed Meghan with the kind of revenge and anger it usually takes out of the cold room for ordinary people who are interested in royalties (read: princes). Princess Diana of Wales is the most prominent case even because Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is not alien to the alienation.

And now, after being hit by the press and confronted with the processes of public interest in Britain for over three years, the American-born Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry have decided to put the towel in the ring to throw and resign from royalties. Yes, they did exactly that, right? Resigning from official royal duties and being financially independent was a decision that the couple took “after many months of reflections and internal discussions.” But even if they did not really want to renounce the prefixes “Her Royal Highness” and “His Royal Highness,” the queen made it unusual for them to use their titles. Was this something they really wanted?

Certainly, the royal couple always had their own twist on royal traditions – such as moving to a renovated Frogmore Cottage instead of 1 Kensington Palace or spending Christmas in Canada, away from the rest of the royal family. But it is one thing to have a candid, sitting-on-the-stairs photo as your official wedding portrait rather than a formal, standing and completely different one to completely give up the royalty. Stopping ‘The Firm’ and being free from the coercion of the royal protocol can do the couple well, but they may not want to get rid of the much-discussed media test. Firstly, commercial demands will mean that the couple is now a fair game for the media and their celebrity status can be exploited for maximum impact. Wasn’t that exactly what they said they didn’t want? Oops.

I hope that the British public will not get the same feeling the day after the Brexit.

