Thomas Markle said in a new interview that his daughter, Duchess Meghanand her husband, Prince Harryare “lost souls” who are preparing to resign as high-ranking kings.

Speaking to ITV, a British TV broadcaster, about an upcoming documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story, the 75-year-old said the couple’s decision to give up their roles and become financially independent was “embarrassing” and destroying the British royal family “.

“When Meghan and Harry part with the Royals, it’s disappointing to me because she actually has every girl’s dream,” said Markle in a clip that was published in the Daily Mail on Saturday, January 18. “Every young girl wanted to be a princess and she had it and now she throws it away … it looks like she’s throwing it away for money.”

Regarding Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s renovated home on the Queen’s estate in Windsor, England, he continued, “Apparently, $ 3 million and a 26-bedroom house are not enough for her. I’m kind of embarrassed.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Saturday revealing that the couple had reached an agreement Queen Elizabeth the second This will result in them relinquishing their titles to His Royal Highness and Highness as “discontinued members of the royal family”.

The monarch said in a statement on Saturday that she “is pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path together for my grandson and his family” to live a “more independent life”.

The palace said 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan are planning to pay back an estimated $ 3.1 million for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage. However, according to several reports, the couple will not be fully financially independent and will receive just under $ 3 million annually from Prince CharlesDuchy of Cornwall.

Markle said in the 90-minute documentary that his daughter and son-in-law, who plan to split their time between Britain and North America, “are turning into lost souls at this point.”

“I don’t know what you’re looking for,” he continued. “I don’t think they know what they’re looking for.”

“When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals. And it would be stupid if they didn’t, ”said Markle in the Channel 5 documentary that will be airing in the UK soon. They destroy it, they make it cheaper, they make it shabby. You are now turning it into a walmart with a crown on it. It’s ridiculous. you shouldn’t do that. ‘

Meghan and her father have been estranged since their wedding in May 2018 when he was involved in a paparazzi photo scandal. Since then, he has spoken in several interviews about the former Suits actress and criticized the royal family.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the retired lighting director would testify in a British court after Meghan sued the email on Sunday for publishing a private letter she wrote to him.

Markle admitted to ITV that he doesn’t expect to speak to his only daughter and ex-wife Doria Ragland anytime soon: “I can’t see her approaching me, especially now, and given what I’m saying now, she probably won’t, or Harry on this matter.”

