Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry don’t waste time in hollywood.

According to page 6, the two made friends Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez at JPMorgan’s billionaire summit in Miami.

Sources reported the release that Meghan and Harry had dinner with the singer and former Yankee on Thursday evening February 6 at Habitat, a 1Hotel South Beach restaurant.

An insider said, “Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex and chatted with them for dinner for some time. J-Lo was overheard when he invited the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex in Miami to spend time with them and their children. “

After Lopez also muffled the Super Bowl halftime show Shakira In a controversial, on-stage performance, she stayed with Rodriguez in Miami.

Then the royal family quipped Meghan and Harry apparently had a great time nagging with JLo and her husband.

Page 6 noted that Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance after leaving the British royal family at the Miami summit attended by patriot owners Bob KraftBillionaire philanthropist Robert Frederick Smithand other big wigs.

Harry was reportedly giving a speech to the wealthy crowd about his new life with Meghan.

The couple are believed to have paid approximately $ 500,000 plus the cost of the appearance at which Harry talked about seeing a therapist to cope with his mother Princess Diana‘S tragic death.

He also asked for more privacy, but that is unlikely if he and his wife move into a prominent crowd.

In fact, rumors circulate that Meghan and Harry may be the Oscars’ hosts for the best film or documentary on Sunday.

It is also said that the two are looking for a home in Los Angeles and are trying to get acting, speeches, and appearances.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the prince was on a mission to do Hollywood voice-over work for his wife – BEFORE Queen Elizabeth made her bombshell decision to completely separate the couple from royal duties.

The video showed the couple in conversation with the director of Lion King Jon Favreau about appearances for ex-suits star Meghan last year.

The footage revealed the couple talking to Favreau, Star Beyoncé and her rapstar husband Jay-Z at the London premiere in July.

Harry, 35, boldly said to Favreau, “If someone needs an additional voice over …” before Meghan, 38, interrupted and said, “That’s why we’re really here – it’s the pitch!”

Shameless Harry also urged Meghan as the spokeswoman for the Disney boss Bob Iger at the same premiere.

Harry told Iger in the shocking clip when Meghan is by his side and chatting with Beyonce and Jay-Z.

A surprised Iger replied, “Oh really? I did not know that.”

Harry replied, “She is really interested,” and then Iger said, “We would like to try it.”