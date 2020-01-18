Meghan and Harry no longer belong to the royal family

advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer royal Queen Elizabeth said in a shocking statement on Saturday, January 18, the couple’s exit became official.

The two will lose their HRH titles after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, as Buckingham Palace has announced.

This means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can no longer officially represent the queen, as The Telegraph reported.

The Queen said in her statement: “After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family.

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing in the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

“I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a family member.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

Buckingham Palace also revealed other details and said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thank Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.

As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they must step down from royal duties, including official military appointments. They no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“With the queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronage and associations.

“Although they can no longer officially represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse government grants for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security measures. There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security.

“This new model will enter into force in spring 2020.”

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan stunned the world when they announced on Monday 6th January that they were taking a step as “high-ranking” members of the royal family resign and work become financially independent. “

The news was not only a shock to the public, but also to Queen Elizabeth, who shortly after released an unprecedented statement.

“The talks with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complex issues that will take some time to deal with, ”said Buckingham Palace’s statement.

Now it’s done.

According to The Sun sources, the queen was not enthusiastic about Meghan and Harry’s behavior, especially when they raised $ 3 million for renovations at Frogmore Cottage.

Now they have to pay it back – and try to make money themselves.

Harry appeared as king for the last time this week, while Meghan in Canada took care of her little son Archie.

