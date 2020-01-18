Meghan and Harry lose titles, queen 'proud' of duchess

advertisement

Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles of “His and Her Royal Highness” after they have separated themselves from the royal family.

The Queen and Buckingham Palace made statements on Sunday morning about the new working relationship that the duo will have.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say that they “will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.” The palace also said the couple would repay about £ 2.4 million (NZ $ 4.7 million) in tax money spent on renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse Sovereign Grant expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home.”

In a statement, the queen said she was “proud” of the way Meghan had become one of the family. She also acknowledged the challenges and “intense control” that the duo had been given over the past two years.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

The new arrangements will take place in the coming months.

