After Megan Thee Stallion annoyed us for weeks with a thirst-triggering video with the song, she finally blessed her beauties with her new track “B.I.T.C.H.”.

If you were worried that it wouldn’t keep the same hot girl energy, don’t worry, Meg didn’t let you down at all. Megan spits out her bossy raps on the passenger cut and lets her know, though she might be different from the song it’s named after. “

“BITCH” will live from her upcoming debut Suga, for which we have no release date, but we know it will introduce Megan’s new Lady Suga, whom she described in an interview with “besties with [alter ego] Tina Snow” NPR , The “Big Ole Freak” crafter also used the gram to reveal that she was in the lab with Pharrell to warm up, possibly for her new album.

Megan was hotter than fish fat in 2019 and shows no signs of slowing down. She has already blessed us with her Normani-assisted track “Diamonds”, the lead single of the Birds of Prey soundtrack. She will also appear in front of the Coachella 2020 audience and was recently announced at this year’s Broccoli City Festival at DMV as one of the headlining acts alongside her husband, Da Baby.

You can hear “B.I.T.C.H.” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mNCReRRnVw [/ embed]

–

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

