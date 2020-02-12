Toxic relationships are full of passion and heat, but can dissolve in an instant Megan Thee stallion is no stranger to such. The Houston star shared details of her 2015 arrest for fighting with an ex-boyfriend after discovering he had cheated on her and fathered a child.

Megan hopped on Instagram Live to deal with a mug shot that emerged from the arrest. The fever rapper said Megan, who was a college student at the time, found out about the boyfriend’s activity while attending SXSW in Austin, Texas while performing at a concert.

She then explained that as she tried to distance herself from the nameless man whom she said was 6 feet 9 inches tall, he started to “pull and push” her while trying to express her feelings to keep at bay. Then she explained that the man took her phone and knocked her to the ground, causing her to open her boyfriend’s hands when the police came up and caught her red-handed.

The police asked if the man had touched her, but Megan said she kept the law away from his back because she didn’t want him to go to jail, but the tables were turned when the friend screamed a bloody murder, after making eye contact. Megan says she was arrested, handcuffed, and taken to prison, where she spent two days behind bars, which led to the new mug shot. A look at the photo gives the impression that Megan was definitely involved in some way.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion, who explains the details of her year 2015 and the wanted search courtesy of The Shade Room below.

