If you thought Megan Thee Stallion would take our foot off your neck in 2020, you were wrong. The leader of the hot girls tells us in advance that she intends to show this this year.

Megan was already thirsty through the roof thanks to her bombshell vacation photos that show the goods. Now our ears are buzzing with the announcement of their new single. On Instagram, Megan revealed the artwork of the track and announced that we could expect song 1/24 with the hashtag #Suga, which could be the name of her debut project.

Megan – who is so generous – didn’t just want to leave us alone with the artwork of the single and shared a video showing her rapping and twerking the song, which we assume is the song while her are called Girls supported her. We have definitely seen it a few times, so don’t judge us.

The video could also trigger a new challenge (we hope). A user has already created her version of Megan’s video and pinned it down. It was so good that the crafter “Big Ole Freak” had to share it again.

But wait, it wasn’t finished yet, this upcoming album will also contain some well-known productions. Megan also shared a video of herself in the studio with Pharrell. We don’t even know what the song will sound like, but we definitely know we need it.

Megan’s wave shows no sign of slowing down. She just gave us her Normani-assisted track “Diamonds”, the lead single of the official Birds of Prey soundtrack. Do you think we’ll still get Fever: The Movie? Anyway, we’re going to leave you with this awesome video where Megan and her friends are having breakfast just because.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

