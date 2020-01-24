Megan Thee Hengst, her workman DaBaby, Roddy Ricch & More Headline 2020 Broccoli City Festival | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Broccoli City 2020 could be the best ticket in town, also thanks to its stacked lineup.

The annual DC festival is back and promises to be the “best” of a press release. This year’s lineup is Straight Fire and brings the hottest artists in the industry into play. Fans can look forward to seeing Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and more as headliners on the stage of the RFK Stadium.

Additional actors are Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, IDK, Doja Cat, Soulection: Andre Power, Esta Sasha Marie and other special guests.

In addition to music, the festival also features a carnival, pop-up retailers, VIP lounges, an interactive art space for the participants, a DJ tent, a curated cannabis experience for the 21-year-old and more, and eating and drinking options.

Royal Experience Passes (VIP) have sold out in advance within a few hours of the lineup announcement on Friday (January 24). The Broccoli City Fest 2020 takes place on May 9th in Chocolate City. You can try to secure tickets before they all disappear when you drive here.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

