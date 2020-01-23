Mega Man Movie roars back to life with The Batman Writer

advertisement

The Mega man Live action film is a big step towards reality. It was announced that Mattson Tomlin was tapped to write the screenplay for the upcoming video game adaptation. We learned for the first time that Capcom wanted to turn one of their most popular characters into a film franchise in October 2018. There have been slow updates since then, but things now seem to be going in the right direction.

In a report on the adaptation of Amazon’s Fear Agent comic, in which Mattson Tomlin is involved, it was buried that he also went on board the Fear Agent Mega man Movie. Tomlin is mostly an aspiring writer, but he co-wrote the screenplay for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is no small feat. Tomlin also has a film called Little Flash in post-production. Previously, Tomlin had worked on a number of short films that he had written and directed. Although his experience with the mainstream on paper seems somewhat limited, he has managed to lead some top-class projects, which speaks to his level of talent.

If the Mega man The film was first announced, and it was said that Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman should direct it. They are the duo behind films like Paranormal Activity 3 and Nerve. Mattson Tomlin also worked with the director duo on an undisclosed science fiction project that they released that could explain how he got involved. The details of the plot are being kept secret for the time being, and there is currently no information available about the casting. 20th Century Fox is expected to distribute the film, but this was announced before the Disney and Fox merger was completed. It is unclear whether that gets in the way or not. Chernin Entertainment, the studio behind the Planet of the Apes series, is on board to produce, as is Masi Oka.

Mega man was released for the first time in 1987 for the original NES. The game proved extremely popular and over the years has produced a number of sequels and offshoots with which Mega man To date, more than 35 million copies have been sold worldwide. It has also inspired various comics, TV shows and novels over the years.

Hollywood has long tried to turn popular video games into big films from the 1990s with Super Mario Bros. and Mortal Kombat. Most of the time, they turned out to be less than excellent, to put it nicely. It’s really only in the past couple of years that the flood of video game adjustments has changed a bit. Films like Rampage and Detective Pikachu are not only financially successful, but also convince the audience. Mega man has not yet set a release date. We will keep you posted as more details about the project are announced. This message comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.

