Prior to the inauguration of the Karimngar IT Tower on February 18 by Minister of IT and City Administration K Taraka Rama Rao, the Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK) organized a two-day mega-job mela for recruiting candidates for the Companies that would do this would work from the IT Tower.

The Mega Job Mela was held here on Saturday at the Jyothismathi Institute for Technology and Science. Nine companies have selected 170 candidates by Saturday evening, and the recruitment campaign is expected to recruit more by the end of Sunday evening. Around 5,000 candidates from Karimnagar, Warangal, Siddipet, Nizamabad and Hyderabad took part in the Mela.

The offer letters will be issued to the selected candidates during the inauguration of the IT tower in the city of Karimnagar on February 18 by IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. TASK leaders P. Ravi and Sudhakar participated in the recruitment process with the support of JITS chairman J Sagar Rao, directors G Laxminarayana Rao and PK Vaishali, dean SVS Krishnam Raju, training and placement officers Vishwa Prakash Babu and Srinivas.

