BARC is full of loving animals who like to leave the shelter.

Photo: Karen Warren, staff photographer

Photo: Karen Warren, staff photographer

Meet Zeus, a big boy who thinks he’s a little puppy, and other BARC animals that need pets

Among the pets currently available for adoption at the BARC Animal Shelter in Houston is Zeus, a very tall boy who thinks he’s a little puppy.

Representatives from the asylum said the 1-year-old male Anatol Shepherd mix is ​​full of energy and can’t wait to find his new family. Also available is Travis, a 3-year-old male three-color Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix who describes asylum representatives as “the life of the party”. This sweet boy loves attention and knows how to sit.

Pippy, 4-year-old, female, red / white Staffordshire mix, is also looking for her future best friend. Delegates from the shelter said that this cute girl loves “talking” with cute sounds and always has enough to say. Her cheerful personality means that she loves toys and to play and that she fits well with an active owner who can keep her busy.

Pippy, Zeus and Travis can all be adopted today for just $ 10, thanks to BARC’s “Waggy Wednesday” promotion. The promotion reduces adoption costs to just $ 10 for all dogs aged five months and up and runs every Wednesday through January. For those who cannot get to the shelter on Wednesday, BARC also offers $ 20 adoption costs for all dogs that weigh at least £ 20 in January.

BARC is full of loving animals who like to leave the shelter. Click through the photos above for a look at the cute residents of BARC, who are currently available for adoption …

Those who are interested in adoption must be 18 years old, have a valid government-issued identity document with corresponding current address and are required to complete an application at the asylum.

Normal adoption costs are $ 50 for dogs and $ 75 for puppies up to four months old. The adoption costs include castration / neuter surgery, initial vaccinations, microchip with lifelong registration, and rabies vaccination / city permit. For more information about adoptions, e-mail BARCadoptions@houstontx.gov.

BARC is located at 3300 Carr Street. Adoption hours are from noon. every day until 5 p.m. Click here to do volunteer work in the asylum.

