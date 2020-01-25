Meet Young and the troubled Elizabeth Hendrickson

advertisement

The young and restless fans love Elizabeth Hendrickson, which means that so many people were overjoyed when she got back on the show after so long. She plays the role of Chloe Mitchell and is known for her bad decisions, bad decisions and desire to do things that are not always useful to others. We love them, but there aren’t always people who make their decisions on the show. However, let’s ignore Chloe for a moment and focus on Elizabeth. She’s not her character so many of us have trouble remembering, and she’s known for so much more than that in her real life. Let’s get to know them a little better.

It started on a different soap

You may love her as much as Chloe here in Genoa, but that is far from the role that made her famous. In fact, she became famous when she was cast as “Frankie Stone” in “All My Children”, which also changed into the role of Maggie Stone, the identical twin sister of her main character. A funny fact about this role too. She wasn’t Maggie originally, but she played the part so well that she got the chance to be her own twin, and it was her twin who became part of a great couple with another woman. She couldn’t get a heterosexual relationship going, but fans liked seeing the chemistry between her and her friend Bianca, and it worked for everyone.

advertisement

She is a New Yorker

She was born and raised in New York City, although she moved to Long Island later in her life. They lived there as long as she grew up, and that played a big part in her life, as she knows it. Being part of a culture like this can help shape you and make you a person who loves the arts and the many things you can accomplish. It is the city that never sleeps and in which many dreams arise.

She is a table dancer

Okay okay She is not a table dancer of the kind you imagine. However, she is a table dancer since she was 5 years old when she brought her talents to the table and danced with the family at weddings. It wasn’t anything terrible and ugly, but it was cute and adorable for those who could see her and enjoy the time she performed.

It is a famous family

The creative gene is in the family. Did you know that Hendrickson’s cousin Dennis Michael Lynch is a famous documentary filmmaker? It may not be a household name for someone who doesn’t pay much attention to the documentary world, but it’s all good.

She recently married and is expecting a baby

She surprised everyone in her life with a wedding in June 2019. She married Rob Meder. They were engaged in December 2018 and are expecting their first baby in March 2020. There is speculation that she was already pregnant when she got married, but there is also room for her not to get married. She could be due in late March and she could have gotten pregnant on her honeymoon. Or she could have been very young on her wedding day and didn’t even know about it. Anyway, who cares?

You guest stars a lot

One of the things she is famous for is her guest appearances. She has participated in some of the game’s biggest shows, including Criminal Minds and CSI: Miami. She was also with Cold Case and Law and Order SVU, as well as in the role she played in the general hospital for a year when Margaux, the woman who came in and caused a sensation when she did what she did. She had a good time playing that role when she wasn’t Chloe in Genoa City. But fans can’t ignore the fact that she was missed a lot here and we’re all happy that she’s back and better than ever.

advertisement