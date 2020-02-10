DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Hailie Deegan is an aspiring star in the racing world.

Michael Self took first place at the ARCA series season opener on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, while Deegan made history, according to the Associated Press.

Deegan, 18, crossed the finish line in second and achieved the best result for a woman in Daytona. He managed to get the best result from a woman in an ARCA race. At the 1999 ARCA race in Daytona, Shawna Robinson finished second after the fifth start.

Deegan celebrated her success on the pit lane with her parents.

“Nothing could have been better for me,” said Deegan. “Of course you want to win, but that was a win for me.”

She said she was nervous about her first Daytona race and her mother supported her and said, “She crushed it out there.”

Self led 60 out of 80 laps in the first Speedweeks race, starting the 2020 racing season.

Deegan’s career really started after winning three times in the K&N series in the past three years.

When she came to Daytona, she had a new team, new manufacturers to support her, and a full-time assignment in the ARCA series.

She switched from Toyota to Ford in late 2019 and drove full-time with DGR-Crosley. This opportunity could lead her to race in the NASCAR truck series this year.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction