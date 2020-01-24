Meet the twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony

advertisement

If there is one thing Jennifer Lopez is better at it than singing and playing, it’s the damn mother of her two children, 11-year-old twins Emme and Max. The Hustlers star became the proud mother of her adorable children than she and her ex-husband Marc Anthony greeted them in February 2008.

Although Jen [50] and the singer “Vivir Mi Vida” [51] divorced after their marriage in 2004 in 2014, the couple managed coparenting skillfully. In addition to bringing up their children next to their fiance Alex Rodriguez – and also being the stepmother of the two daughters of the former baseball star – Jen, Marc and their significant others were even seen hanging out. Aww!

The children of the “Jenny From the Block” singer are not only super cute, they are also as talented as her famous mom. Jen proved that her son and daughter cut corners after their impressive performances when she once shared a video of them singing and playing ukulele.

advertisement

“My heart can’t take it … ♥ ️ #coconuts #familia #dinnertableserenade # música”, she signed the clip of Emme and Max, who performed an acoustic cover version of Vance Joy’s “Riptide.” After the end of their enchanting rendition, you can see Jens little man saying, “Let’s do it again. I liked it!”

Act two of the lead actress is very proud of her mini-me children, but she also strives to be the best mother ever. In fact, she told Variety that she almost passed on her iconic role in Hustlers because her heart was broken from spending so much time next to Emme and Max.

“We should do it last summer and I had worked so much,” she shared with the outlet in August 2019.

Now that she’s older, Jen has learned a lot about parents and can better combine her Hollywood career with bringing up Emme and Max. In retrospect, the “On the Floor” singer, who will appear on the upcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday, February 2nd, is grateful that she has found the right balance between her professional side and her relationships.

“There were times in my life when my career was great and my private life was fine,” she admitted at the time. “And there were times when my personal life was stable, but my career wasn’t great. This is the first time that I have a really nice match between the two. I think Alex brought it for me. I love it. We have a nice life. “

Get to know Jens Kinder, Emme and Max by leafing through the gallery below!

advertisement