DUBAI: A new YouTube series of 20-minute episodes on the topics of fashion, beauty, self-improvement, entrepreneurship and more, moderated by four young Arab women from different backgrounds and started in late January.

The moderators of “AYA” (which stands for “As You Are”) – Yara Algain from Saudi Arabia, Reem Al-Hammadi from the United Arab Emirates, Haya Al-Yassin from Syria and Assia Mezyaine from Morocco – all learn at the workplace what belongs to the charm of the show.

Algain told Arab News that the producers had spoken to her a few times and that the opportunity was “too good to be true”.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion and media, that’s something I’ve always wanted to pursue,” she said.

It was no different for Mezyaine, who was one of the last to audition for the show. “The casting was Friday and Saturday and I came at 5pm on Saturday,” she told Arab News.

Al-Hammadi said that the advertisements that she had consistently seen on social media made her feel that she was destined to participate in “AYA”. Like most of her colleagues, Al-Hammadi admits that she was initially “afraid” of this experience, but now the 23-year-old hopes that her participation in “AYA” will trigger an authentic movement among the Khaleeji women.

Algain, a 25-year-old beauty professional with a background in media and advertising, hopes that “AYA” is her springboard for waves of cultural change in the Gulf.

“Many girls in Saudi Arabia are now showing how creative they are and how interested they are in art and fashion,” said Algain, who has a quirky personal style. “So this is an opportunity for them to really portray that.”

For 18-year-old Al-Yassin, this is her first hosting experience, but she explained that since the camera already has its own YouTube channel, it wasn’t a big problem for me. Of course there were nerves at first, but as the series continued to shoot, she said, she became more confident.

“We feel better together. You can see the friendship between the four girls, ”she said. “It no longer speaks to a camera, it’s like we actually speak to an audience.”

Al-Yassin is currently studying journalism at the American University of Sharjah and believes that she has found the right balance between her passion and her career. “It’s not that difficult if you really want to manage your time between university and filming,” she said. “I go to college for five days, but after that I go straight home, change and shoot.”

The show was a natural development for the 25-year-old Mezyaine. She has always had a passion for fashion, and although she studied information technology and French literature and worked in marketing, she had previously participated in the Moroccan show “Sayidat Shopping” and the Dubai TV show “Style Me”.

According to Mezyaine, one obstacle she had to overcome for the show was her North African accent. “I try to speak with a neutral accent so everyone can understand me,” she said.

However, this decision puts pressure on the presenter, and she expects to receive comments from Moroccans who may question her dialect. “I am ready for it and I will accept it,” said Mezyaine.

For Al-Hammadi, the casting directors of “AYA” have made wise decisions. “My favorite thing about the show is that each of us has a different character, so Middle Eastern girls can identify with each of us,” she said.

“So many people are influenced by social media, they don’t know what to wear or how to wear it, and most of all they don’t know how to convince others with their style,” explains Mezyaine, an avid wearer of modest fashion, said. “So we’re not just trying to give these girls more confidence, we’re also trying to inspire them.”

Algain added: “Fashion is a statement about who you are. You can get out of your comfort zone with your sense of style. ”

