Aside from being one of the most famous country musicians, Garth Brooks is also the proud father of three girls. The Crooner “Friends in Low Places” first linked the knowledge to his college sweetheart, Sandy Mahl1986. The former couple, who divorced in 1999, welcomed three daughters, Taylor, August and Allie.

Becoming a father was a big deal for the now 58-year-old, who took a decades-long break from Hollywood in 2000 after welcoming his three children. At the time, Garth said that he would wait until his youngest daughter left college before returning to country music. In 2014 he stayed true to his word and returned with excitement after Allie’s graduation.

During his time outside the limelight, the Grammy award winner also got to know and love other country artists Trisha Yearwood, Only four years after his separation from Sandy in 2001, Garth and the singer “How Do I Live” closed the knot in December 2005. Given that Trisha, 55, had no children of her own from previous marriages to exes Chris Latham and Robert Reynoldsshe became the proud stepmother of Garth’s three girls.

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“My best friend showed up. It was good and helped me a lot. “Garth once raved from Trisha to Closer Weekly and other reporters at an event in New York to celebrate the upcoming Garth Brooks: The street I am on TV on November 18th has no children either. So we kind of led the blind. “It also doesn’t seem uncomfortable when it comes to the trio doing everything together.

“I never wished for a divorce, but three children and three parents worked really well – especially since the three girls were all tomboys,” he said. “So you were all soccer players, athletes, whatever, softball. Never before has one of these children entered the field on which at least one parent was not in the stands. “Aww!

Scroll down to find out everything about Garth’s three children and Trisha’s stepdaughters!