Fans of racing and motorsport have certainly heard the name Lindsay Brewer. The 22-year-old, who started racing at the age of 11, has become a popular figure on Instagram, both for her driving and for her modeling.

Brewer is someone who has sometimes drawn attention for posing in swimsuits, but is especially popular with those who love to drive fast and get behind the wheel of racing cars.

Certain aspects of Brewer’s life are known, such as her attendance at San Diego State University or that she became a household name among kart lovers after winning the regional mountain championship at the age of 12. However, no other details are known.

For example, Brewer didn’t drive racing cars that long. In 2015 she switched from karts to full-size vehicles. Your goal is to follow in Danica Patrick’s footsteps and make a name for yourself in Indy 500.

“My ultimate goal is to become an IndyCar racer,” Brewer told the Ralston Valley Review in 2015. “I want to compete in the Indy 500 and hopefully win one day.”

Here are other important details about Brewer’s racing and modeling careers.

Slip 1 by 7Karting

Brewer’s ultimate goal is to win the Indianapolis 500, but her love of racing started on a much smaller scale. During an interview in college, she found that she was interested for the first time at her brother’s birthday party. She borrowed one of the quick karts and was faster than everyone else.

After this experience at the party, Brewer trained to pursue a full-time racing career. There are several steps on the road to racing, and she has spent as much time as possible to reach that peak.

Slip 2 by 7 sponsors

At the beginning of her racing career, Brewer showed that she was struggling with a critical aspect of the sport. She hadn’t found a sponsor. This prevented her from making a career in 2015, but she was still racing.

“I’m now going to races to find sponsors in the hope that something will happen,” she wrote in an Instagram update. “Thank you for supporting everyone through my races. No, I don’t stop my races. This is just a difficult time in my career, which unfortunately many drivers have to face.”

Slip 3 from 7First love

Brewer may focus on moving to the next step in racing and more powerful cars, but she doesn’t forget why she really fell in love with motorsport. She still loves karting and takes the opportunity to get behind the wheel.

Brewer demonstrated this with a photo she took at Atlanta Motorsports Park. She was standing next to a kart. Brewer was also on the track earlier to test Indy cars.

Slip 4 from 7higher education

While Brewer made a name for himself in the racing scene, she also aspired to study for four years. She attended San Diego State University and joined the Alpha Phi sisterhood. She finally graduated in May 2019.

“Thank you SDSU for the best four years of my life (flower emoji),” Brewer wrote after graduation. “Off to the next adventure!”

Slip 5 from 7Praxis

Part of becoming a master of any craft is often striving for perfection. Brewer has been doing this since graduating from SDSU. She was often seen in Las Vegas and participated in several races.

One example was the EXR series in Vegas. She posted a YouTube video about this Sin City experience, revealing that this was her first time in a real sports car. There were several practice hours and simulations that had to be completed before competitions really started.

Slip 6 by 7Sin City Racing

Las Vegas is more known as a tourist destination for gamers, but it’s also a hotspot for races. An example of this is the Saleen Cup, in which young drivers (28 years and younger) competed against Pro-Am drivers (29 years and older) in professionally maintained racing cars. Brewer took part in this event and finished fifth in the Young category.

“Super happy with the 2nd place and the rookie of the weekend prize! I couldn’t have done it without my teammate @zoeyeracing, thanks to @saleen for such a great race weekend! #Saleencup,” Brewer wrote after the Saleen Cup in Las Vegas ,

Slip 7 by 7Perks of the Job

As someone who is becoming increasingly popular in the racing community, Brewer enjoys some of the benefits available. For example, she had the opportunity to drive some cars using a popular YouTube channel, Vehicle Virgins. She took the wheel of the 592 hp McLaren 600LT.

“Good mood and fast cars today,” wrote Brewer in the headline of her Instagram post. “Maybe next time @vehiclevirgins will let me tear this Topanga Canyon down?”

(Photo credit: Presley Ann / WireImage, Getty)