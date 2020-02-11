Jewish television news spokesman Chuck Todd has been harshly criticized by Bernie Sanders supporters for rating a commentator who described zealous online activists for the US presidential Jewish candidate as the “Brown Shirt Brigade.”

In the NBC show “Meet the Press”, Todd referred to a column by the conservative writer Jonathan Last from Miami, who compared the “Bernie Bros” online with the “MAGA Brigade” by Pro-Donald Trump.

This is how the supporters of our Jewish candidate are described on the MSM.

https://t.co/Nu6CP9fAMq

– Briahna Solidarity Gray (@briebriejoy) February 10, 2020

Most recently wrote about the phenomenon of online “mobs”.

“An army of people (or bots or Russians or whoever) chases opponents, enforces discipline, suppresses all kinds of dissent – and tries to stop others from taking sides against the Dear Leader,” Last wrote. “Whether Bernie coordinates these efforts personally or not doesn’t matter for the local facts. No other candidate has anything like a digital brown shirt brigade. “This refers to members of the early Nazi militia that Hitler founded in 1921.” I mean, except for Donald Trump, “added Last.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at the Whittemore Center Arena in New Hampshire on February 10, 2020. Joe Raedle / Getty Images / AFP

In a panel discussion, Todd Lasts repeated the comments, considering the journalists sitting next to him. He said they were all “at the receiving end of the Bernie online brigade”. His colleagues said Sander’s behavior affected the tone of the primary level.

Todd asked, “What if we live in a world where a bullying agro social online army is walking around and anyone who leans up is either an important ingredient for success or a critical success factor ? ”

Another panelist, MSNBC staff member Jason Johnson, said Sander’s “online army” attacked its critics “like a pack of dogs”.

Sander’s activists and supporters were furious with Todd’s quote about someone comparing to the Nazi era, and found that the Vermont senator had lost relatives in the Holocaust. They apologized and the hashtag #FireChuckTodd started to spread on Twitter. Sander’s press spokesman tweeted that the comparison expressed “contempt for ordinary people”.

David Sirota, advisor to Sanders, tweeted: “MSNBC seems very scared that ordinary voters, many of whom use the Internet, can actually take part in deciding who wins the presidency.”

Todd’s critics noted that last year he attacked New York MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for using the concentration camp metaphor for prisons on the southern US border.

Chuck Todd appears in “Meet the Press”, Washington, November 17, 2019. William B. Plowman / NBC via AP

@ chucktodd on MSNBC was reading a quote from an article about Bernie’s online brigade for brown shirts and I almost broke my car. I had to drive past. This attack is out of order! Bernie Sanders is a Jew and the comparison with Hitler’s brown shirts makes me sick!

– Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) February 10, 2020

Todd was a target on Trump’s Twitter feed. The president called him “Sleepy Eyes” – a term that some critics have termed anti-Semitic slur.