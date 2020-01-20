advertisement

Next month, Blumhouse and Hulu’s anthology series on vacation “Into the darkness” celebrates Valentine’s Day again Maggie Levin‘S My valentine’s day, Bloody has a handful of new images for the previously shared teaser trailer.

The film, which has nothing to do with each other, but has similarities to the real drama between the singers Poppy and Mars Argo and the producer Titanic Sinclair, says: “A pop singer whose songs and artistic identity are from her ex-boyfriend / manager were stolen and shamelessly inserted on his new girlfriend / protege. After being locked up in a small concert hall for hours, the three confront the emotional abuses of the past … until things get violent. “

My Valentine’s Day plays the main role Britt Baron (“Glow”), Anna Lore (“Doom Patrol”), Benedict Samuel (“Gotham”) and Anna Akana (Let it Snow).

advertisement

Sinister and Doctor Strange Duo Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill Executive producer of the film.

Pass your heart on to my valentine February 7, 2020,

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ol5BtxaJ62g (/ embed)

advertisement