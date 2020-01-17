advertisement

Dustin Lynch had a man in mind when he wrote and recorded songs for his new Tullahoma album. It’s not him, though you will surely find similarities – especially in songs about his new girlfriend.

Whether this compatriot is someone Lynch even knows is controversial, but the character has influenced every decision he and producer Zach Crowell have made.

“Is this song he? Would he record this song? Would he play this song in his truck with his girl next to him?” asks the singer of “Ridin ‘Roads”. “If all of these boxes were checked, we had one that we knew was in the running. If one of these boxes was missing, it wasn’t even thrown into the hat we wanted to record.”

advertisement

With perhaps one exception, the 11 songs on Tullahoma (January 17) are extensions of “Small Town Boy”, Lynch’s second single from Current Mood, but there are similarities between this project and its last stop. There’s much less experimentation here, and all the R&B vibes that danced alongside these country themes and arrangements last time are on the sidelines.

“Current Mood was a lot of fun, but it was all over the map, man. Everywhere on the map,” admits Lynch. “But it was fun because I had this guy – I don’t know if I am – I have a mental picture of who it is in my head.”

Okay, forget it, Dustin – who is this guy?

“I think there are a lot of people I know who have fallen in love with a guy,” he finally reveals. “I found it out on the way because I have close friends who are very honest and open and vocal about my music, and there are certain songs that I know didn’t respond to the fact that I thought they were wrong held … but most Die Zeit – and for this recording I wanted to make – I knew that it would be right in all songs. “

See pictures by Dustin Lynch and girlfriend Kellie Seymour:

You just have to look at the song titles to get a feel for what this little town boy is like. “Ridin ‘Roads” and “Momma’s House” are the first two singles from Tullahoma (named after Lynch’s real hometown), and after that there is “Dirt Road”, a dodgy love song called “Old Country Song”, a small town that would be if story with Lauren Alaina called “Thinking ‘Bout You” and “Country Star”, a song that is inspired by his current romance with Kelli Seymour.

Lynch tells Taste of Country that he wrote “Country Star” song with Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line when he wanted to buy his first home in rural Tennessee. So he and his girlfriend imagined that they would spend a country night for about a year.

“It didn’t happen in real life,” says Lynch with a laugh, “but I’m working on it.”

When he’s not on tour, the 34-year-old admits spending more than half of his time in Los Angeles with her, but both have small-town roots.

“There’s a glue, a glue for small towns, even outside the songs on this album,” says Lynch, dropping the hint that he hasn’t released any new music in 2020. “Many of these places are small convenience stores, and so do I. When I live outside of downtown Nashville, I realize how much time I spend there. I don’t have a grocery store everywhere.”

“Red Dirt, Blue Eyes” is the exception to the established style, which is almost as if Lynch couldn’t help it. This penultimate song on Tullahoma adds an R&B beat, but in his defense, he stays true to what his fictional little city boy could hear in the truck. Only this time he sits in his truck on a Friday evening and drives to the club.

The best albums of the 2010s … How many do you own?

advertisement