Jacob Sterle Born in California, he moved to Virginia Beach about 7 years ago to earn his Bachelor of Arts in cinematography and television from Regent University. During his studies, he was known as a mechanic in the dorm and always helped people repair their cars whenever needed.

He grew up with older used cars that, together with his father’s help and wisdom, showed him how to fix practically every situation with car problems. It all started with his first car, a 91-inch 250,000-mile Toyota Corolla, on which he painted two light green, misaligned racing stripes.

Tuning cars now and helping others repair their cars is a passion and a hobby. Today he owns (and loves) his 2013 Honda Civic, but his dream car would be a 2011-2013 Dodge Charger.

Kailynn Berman has spent her entire life in the 757. She attended college and earned an associate’s degree and certification in automotive technologies. Her passion for cars broke out at the age of 15.

When she was growing up, she helped her father do regular vehicle maintenance, ride dirt bikes and off-road vehicles when she was young. It was easy to arouse the desire to realize their dream, to be self-sufficient in the auto industry and later to expand into the motorsport area. She worked as a mechanic for about 3 years while studying and later became interested in welding.

Every new craft she learns is about cars, with a master plan to be able to do everything she needs on her own. In the early stages of motorsport, she took part in autocross events and then in street races. Finally, she discovered her niche and passion; float. Drifting opened her eyes to new and more interesting ways to avoid a race track. She loved progress and spent most of her time preparing and crossing borders in her 1995 Nissan 240sx to reach the next level of drifting.

The Post Meet the hosts of Tech’N Out! first appeared on Yurview.