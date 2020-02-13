Karen Endsley and Barry McKay

Karen Endsley

Although she has traveled extensively around the world, including to China, Morocco, Egypt and Greece, Italy is her favorite destination, where she has learned cooking secrets from chefs in that country for several months. Her love of travel has inspired her to explore the hidden (and not so hidden) gems of Destination Virginia. This show gives her the opportunity to show the audience the amazing experiences that can be experienced here in our own garden. Karen is also the host of the popular Cooking from the Heart with Karen Endsley on the Yurview Network!

Barry McKay

Barry has been known as a radio personality on Hampton Roads for 12 years. He started his radio career in Maryland and was on the air in great cities like Seattle, Houston, Baltimore, Richmond, Greenville, SC and Rochester New York as well as across the pond in Paris, France! You may even hear Barry’s voice on TV on QVC, TBN, and others while he’s voice-over his home studio for commercials.