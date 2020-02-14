Is it possible to completely fall in love without ever seeing the person? That’s the question about Netflix ‘Love Is Blind. The first five episodes were released on Friday, February 14th, and showed how the singles got to know each other in the pods, how connections were made and suggestions made.

The couples have 10 days in the pods – and can suggest at any time. The “experiment” lasts 38 days: from the day they speak in the pods, to the vacation, meeting other people’s families and a wedding.

However, it is a bit complicated at the beginning, as some people make multiple connections.

Jessica Batten was in a difficult place at the beginning. At the end of the first episode Mark Cuevas and they were crazy about each other, but they hesitated about their age difference – she is 34 while he is 25 Matt Barnett, with whom she also connected, stated that he had lost my mark’s trust in her. He also told Jess that he would “suggest” tomorrow. Jessica changed this statement. So she said to Mark that she wasn’t entirely with him.

The 27-year-old Barnett then started making other connections and told Jess the next day that he didn’t know if he meant that. In the end, he decided to do it Amber Pike instead, Mark suggested Jess.

These are just two of the pairs! Here’s a breakdown of all the couples who got engaged – and what happened when all of the couples traveled together to Mexico for a few nights: