Meet the Country + Americana General Field nominees

When the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were unveiled at the end of November, several country and Americana artists made the list – and not just in the country-specific categories. Five stars of the format were also found in the “general field” categories: Record of the year, Album of the year, Song of the year and Best new artist.

The increase in nationally nominated general field nominees is a continuous trend from 2019, a year in which five country artists were also included in those categories. Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Margo Price and Kacey Musgraves all produced nods for prizes that were not specific to last year’s Grammy. The recording of Musgraves was especially memorable, as she won all four prizes she was for, including the all-genre trophy for Album of the Year (for her release 2018, Golden Hour).

Although some of the nominated 2020 nominees for the Grammy Awards are superstars and famous names, others just break into the format. Not familiar with some artists from the country and America for general field prizes at the Grammy 2020? Read on to learn everything you need to know about them prior to the ceremony.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event is broadcast live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. A premiere ceremony takes place earlier in the day prior to the television ceremony.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event is broadcast live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. A premiere ceremony takes place earlier in the day prior to the television ceremony.

