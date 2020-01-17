Meet the comedian's only daughter, Jane Erin

advertisement

He will always be known for his incredible comedic talents and ability to expand into other dramatic roles – but Jim Carrey should also be recognized as an incredible father for his only child, Jane Erin Carrey.

The A-Lister and his wife at the time when Melissa Womer – they were tied in 1987 and split in 1995 – would greet their only daughter, Jane, during their relationship together. The star of Ace Ventura is of course a great father, but he learned a lot from his own father Percy. “My father could have been a great comedian, but he didn’t think he could, and made a conservative decision. Instead, he got a secure job as an account,” the star said at an opening speech at Maharashi University in Year 2014.

“I learned a lot of great lessons from my father, not least that you could fail at what you don’t love, so you might as well take the chance to do what you love,” he continued, adding : “I have said many times that I wish people could realize all of their dreams, their wealth and their fame so that they see that they cannot find their sense of accomplishment there. “It is clear that Jim has now done everything in his power to ensure that his daughter strives for her dreams. But who is she exactly? Take a look down to find out!

advertisement

Sipa / Shutterstock

Who is Jane Erin Carrey??

Jane was born on September 6, 1987 to Jim and Melissa in Los Angeles, California.

What is she doing?

Jim’s only child is a talented woman – not only does she sing in a band called The Jane Carrey Band, she also appears in Catfish: The TV Show and even tries it on for American Idol during season 11 of the show Song “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt, Unfortunately, it was eliminated during the Hollywood Week Round.

Nina Prommer / EPA / Shutterstock

She is married?

Jane said goodbye to Alex Santana on November 14, 2009. The couple will split up shortly thereafter in 2010.

Does she have children?

She shares nine-year-old son Jackson Riley with Alex.

Paul Buck / EPA / Shutterstock

In any case, it looks like Jane has a very bright future ahead of her!

advertisement