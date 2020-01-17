Meet the 7 children in his mixed family!

advertisement

He may be a super successful actor, however Kevin Costner is also the father of seven children – and he loves to have a large, mixed family!

The 64-year-old Yellowstone actor is the father of daughters Annie, Lily and Grace and sons Joe, Liam, Cayden and Hayes from three different relationships.

Although Kevin has admitted that having two sets of children is sometimes difficult – his children are between 9 and 35 years old! – He wouldn’t have it any other way. “While [my] children interact with each other, there is always a little bit” Do you take care of us as much as you do? “. It’s just a natural thing that happens and you need to talk about how big the love is. The ability to love someone doesn’t mean that you love less. Love always seems to be able to to hold onto as many people as they need to be in this circle, ”he admitted in an earlier interview with Mom.me.

Getty Images

“It seemed almost impossible to love the first child more than you loved it. And then suddenly the second one comes and you think there is so much space for love. There is so much space, ”continued the star“ Field of Dreams ”. “And so it is with children, and if there was jealousy, I [my older children] reminded them that they would stay with me on this planet twice as long. I said,” Look, they won’t have that, what you had. “At that point everyone was just hugging.”

During a sit-down on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, the Oscar winner admitted that his three youngest children “don’t really” know what he does, but told a funny anecdote about his youngest daughter Grace, who once told him had seen the screen. “She’s the one who will definitely put me in my place … [once] I saw [my film] black or white and there is this moment when I come out of a pool … and she came in and sat next to me me … And she says: “Dad, you have a big belly!” And I tried to explain to her character development that I would become a grandpa [in the film], “he joked. How sweet!

Check out the gallery below to meet Kevin’s seven kids!

