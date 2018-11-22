Meet Tegan Marie, the 15-year-old singer who is ready to get more young fans excited about country music

advertisement

While such slang may need to be explained to adults, hit songwriters (Jason Reeves, Nelly Joy, Rune Westberg) knew a memorable phrase when they heard one. And so “Keep It Lit” became Tegan Marie’s debut single at Warner Music Nashville this year, a few months after she was the youngest singer in a major country record label since Tanya Tucker signed with CBS Records in 1972.

Tegan Marie will perform “Keep It Lit” on Thursday morning as part of Macy’s Thanksgiving parade at the Girl Scouts of the American Building A Better World festival. It is her last great achievement in a whirlwind year in which she has landed on several “artist lists”. Not only is she positioned as a breakout star, her team also hopes to tap into an underserved and lucrative market: Generation Z listeners who love country music but cannot relate to the hit schnapps and party-oriented songs.

“Tegan has the chance to win a whole new audience for this genre,” said Veronica Cell, manager of Tegan Marie and co-founder of Sweety High, a media company for young girls. “If I were a goalkeeper, I would say,” Let that in. She’s the real deal and she really loves this genre. ‘

Tegan Marie, a Flint American by birth, is a member of Gen Z, or one of them, who was born between 1995 and the mid-2000s. (Researchers can’t agree on the exact years.) Forbes recently said that Gen Z “is on the way to becoming the largest generation of consumers in just a few years,” which means “purchasing power of up to $ 143 billion. Dollar “means that Tegan Marie – born in 2003 – has been familiar with the internet since she learned to speak.

At the age of 7, Tegan Marie’s parents helped her sign in to Sweety High’s social networking site, only for teenagers and Tween girls with her parents’ permission, where she could post videos of herself singing cover songs. Her powerful voice caught the eye of Cell, a music video producer and chief creative officer of Sweety High.

“I said,” This is a little superstar “… She has that vitality when she’s in front of you, it’s undeniable,” said Cell, who worked on music videos with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Cell stayed in touch with Tegan Marie’s parents and when she was 12 she asked if they would be interested in taking her to a meeting in Los Angeles. During the trip, Tegan Marie met one of her favorite singers, Nashville star Kelsea Ballerini. When Ballerini asked if she liked country music, Tegan Marie got everyone ready when she replied, “Me am Country.”

Cell and Sweety High co-founder Frank Simonetti became their managers. It started from there when Cell finally mated with Scott Hendricks, a superstar producer (Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay) and Warner Music Nashville’s Executive Vice President of A&R. After hearing Tegan Marie in person, Cell said that Hendrick’s answer was, “It’s a country voice, it’s a star, I’m on board.”

Tegan Marie signed with Warner last August, about two months before her 14th birthday, and started working on her debut album. She had a close relationship with Radio Disney, which is now a nationwide audience, and continued to publish cover songs. In the summer of 2016, her play of the ballad “H.O.L.Y.” by Florida Georgia Line was viewed 18 million times on Facebook and 2 million times on YouTube.

“I still don’t know how and why it got so viral,” said Tegan Marie. “It’s really crazy.”

She spends her time between Nashville and Michigan and takes school online. (When asked what she learned on her summer tour last year, she replied, “Time Management.”) She started working with other songwriters, including Nathan Chapman, who co-produced Taylor Swift’s first five albums. He and Tegan Marie wrote their latest song together, an empowerment hymn entitled “I know how to make a boy cry”.

“I really wanted to write a song about female power, stand up for myself and just go the high road in life,” she said. “It’s not really about making boys cry – it’s about being the bigger person.”

Of course, working with Chapman will only encourage comparisons with Swift, a star who showed Nashville the importance of focusing on the young audience.

“Frankly, it’s a privilege to be compared to Taylor Swift. I never tire of it,” she said. Although Swift is one of her role models, she added, “I just feel like I want to be Tegan Marie.”

