The beautiful Stephanie was used as a breeding dog in her previous life. Although she is shy and takes a lot of time and TLC to gain trust, she is making good progress here at the shelter and is becoming more sociable. When she meets other dogs, Stephanie barks – a trait that is very German Shepherdy! Let us give this cute girl a home forever, where she will be a loved member of the family. Stephanie is a 6-year-old neutered woman who currently weighs 52 pounds. The Ukiah Animal Shelter is located at 298 Plant Road in Ukiah. The adoption times are from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Many wonderful dogs and cats are waiting for their home here forever. To view photos and biographies of other wonderful adoptable animals, please visit their website at: www.mendoanimalshelter.com or visit the animal shelter. Please join us on our “Empty the Shelter” tour every 2nd Saturday of the month and help us get every dog ​​out for some exercise! For more information on adoptions, call 707-467-6453.