Meet Shannon Tweed, Kiss Frontman's wife

advertisement

He’s done a lot of great things in his long career, but Gene Simmons didn’t make it alone when his wife, Shannon Tweedwas by his side through everything!

The 70-year-old Kiss front man and his long-time love 62 have been at their side for over 30 years – they met in 1983 and finally made a bond in 2011. The couple also have two children – Nick and Sophie. And while the famous couple had ups and downs, the musician showed how happy he is that Shannon stayed by his side.

“In the interest of full disclosure, I’ve been married for more than five or six years. For 29 years … I was a Jacka … “, Gene Us Weekly said in May 2019.” And it’s a family show and I don’t want to say anything that has moved. I don’t want to say that. And the amazing thing about women is … I don’t know why, but you forgive us every day. Guys wouldn’t do that. “

advertisement

MediaPunch / Shutterstock

“I think women see the big picture. For one, you give life. We only work here. We can not do anything. We cannot ask for directions, we cannot, ”he continued. “We don’t understand the emotional component. We’re just not designed that way.”

“I’m the most blessed person who has ever walked the planet,” said Gene in another interview. Now it’s time to meet the person who made the rocker feel that way over the years!

Who is Shannon Tweed?

Shannon Lee Tweed Simmons was born on March 10, 1957 in Placentia, Newfoundland, Canada, to Donald Keith Tweed and Louise Tweed.

What is she doing?

Shannon is a model and actress – she was seen on the reality show Gene Simmons Family Jewels. She has worked on various projects including Baywatch, 21 Jump Street, Nash Bridges and more. Shannon has also given voice to SpongeBob SquarePants.

Was she married before Gene?

When Shannon gave Gene the floor, it was the first time that she was walking down the aisle.

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Does she have other children?

The blonde beauty is only a mother of two for her grown children.

It has a large social media presence

She may not be as famous as her husband, but Shannon is still an avid fan. She has over 300,000 followers on Twitter and 100,000 on Instagram.

Gene certainly seems to be the right partner for crime!

advertisement