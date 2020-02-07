They are known as the doggie duo at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but it’s okay to call Puggle and Huckleberry a dynamic duo because they’re sure to be heroes for the kids they work with.

The two puppies are part of a program called Paws at Play and both are trained to help children in St. Jude achieve their clinical goals while reducing anxiety.

For example, Huckleberry is a master of CT scans. The Golden Retriever has practiced how to show children how to fearlessly walk through you so they don’t have to be sedated. Do you need proof?

Puggle was specially trained by a St. Jude Child Life Specialist to provide comfort to children like 12-year-old Devon, who is undergoing neuroblastoma treatment. On the St. Jude Inspire website, the boy says he misses his dog at home, but Puggle improves things.

On some days, the Goldendoodle is literally the reason the boy wants to get out of bed. Can you blame him

Both dogs started training at a young age and got to know their carers in the Child Life Team during a one-week graduation camp. From there they got to work, which means more than looking adorable in costumes. Wagging a tail or cuddling a sick child for as long as you like is an invaluable treatment that none of the doctors and nurses can afford. Puggle and Huckleberry cover a blind spot in a hospital that wants to make quality care a priority # 1.

More pictures from the dog duo’s Instagram page can be found below. It’s cuteness overload, but we don’t apologize for it.

