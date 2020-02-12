Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe has opened her YouTube channel with new vlogs.

The film star and fashion entrepreneur is trying a new project – vlogging.

In the first episode of her vlog series, she talks about domestic violence.

In her second vlog, Mercy Aigbe answers all the questions her fans have asked on Instagram and explains how she survives as a single mother putting many things together.

She wrote on Instagram:

February 14 (Valentine’s Day) is loading! My sisters shine your eyes oh !!!!! Hmmmmm! I repeat your eyes to avoid stories that touch!… DEAD BEAT Fathers! I dare say we mark them? 🤣😂 Your conscience will sting you after watching this video !!!!! Yes, there are laws that prohibit being a DEAD BEAT father in Nigeria !!!!!! Don’t forget to subscribe, like, share and leave a comment after watching!

Episode 1

Episode 2

