Meet Leo - The Ukiah Daily Journal

Meet Leo. He is one of the prettiest shepherds that we currently have available for adoption. Leo is a dog with a strong will and enormous potential. He knows ‘sitting’. He needs an experienced guardian who will help him develop into the fine dog that he must be. Leo needs basic obedience training and perhaps even a “job” such as noise or agility. Leo is a 1-year castrated man who currently weighs 76 pounds.

The Ukiah Animal Shelter is located at 298 Plant Road in Ukiah and the adoption hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 am to 6.30 pm Many beautiful dogs and cats are waiting here for their forever homes. Go to www.mendoanimalshelter.com to view photos and bios of more or visit the shelter. Please come on the second Saturday of every month for our walk ‘Empty the shelter’ and help us train every dog ​​for some exercise. Call 707-467-6453 for more information about adoptions.

