Meet Jennifer Gareis from Bold and the Beautiful

advertisement

Brave and beautiful fans may not see much of Donna, but we love it when she’s around. She has been a Logan sister for many years and we all love that she is here to adorn the canvas with her wit, wisdom and talent, and we really appreciate that. But sometimes it occurs to us that we know very little about Jennifer Gareis himself. She’s only been part of the show now and then as Donna since 2006, and she’s a staple. But many fans have no idea that she was in other shows too. She is a woman of many talents, and we can hardly wait for her to take on the role that was given her in the new year, and we would also like to learn a bit more about the actress herself.

It is educated

It doesn’t happen often that you come across someone in Hollywood who not only goes to college but graduated twice. We don’t say Hollywood actors and actresses are not intelligent – they are very intelligent – but many people know what they want to do from an early age and they don’t see the need to go to college for anything to hinder theirs Ability to audition and work on their craft. We respect this decision. However, Gareis is not one of the latter. She is very well trained. She graduated from Franklin and Marshall College with a BS in accounting. Then she earned her MBA from Pepperdine University. We told you it was educated.

advertisement

She is a former beauty queen

The old adage that beauty and brain are two separate situations is so wrong. This is a woman who has both, and she uses both to her advantage. She is smart and she is beautiful and she is a former beauty queen. It started in 1992. It finished second at the Miss Pennsylvania USA Pageant. She then moved to New York City, where she started again in 1994 and this time won the Miss New York USA title. She went to the Miss USA pageant that same year. Although she didn’t win the title, she placed in the top six, which is huge if there are enough women to represent every other state in the nation.

She was first an actress on another CBS soap

However, it would take three years before she would take on the role of the actress in her life. She was recognized as an actress for the first time when she got a role in the series “Young and the Restless” as Grace Turner. She spent eight years in this role and retired in 2004. She returned in 2014 after almost a decade, but only to appear quickly. At that time she was already seen regularly in her current show “Bold and the Beautiful” as Donna. Donna isn’t regular on the show, but she always has a job because the actress always comes back when there’s a Logan family drama – which is pretty regular considering Brooke is a Logan and almost everything she does does creating a family drama of some includes sorting.

she is hot

Of course we don’t have to point this out. However, it is hot and known for its good looks. Not only was she a former beauty queen, she was also a woman recognized by Maxim as one of the 100 hottest women in the world. She took home the number 90 title, and that was in 2002 – almost 8 years after she was the last beauty queen. She was 32 years old at the time, which is just another sign against the fact that aging women are not insane.

She is a married mother of two

Jennifer took on the role of wife in 2010. She is soon celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Bobby Ghassemieh. The couple share two small children. Her son Gavin was born just three months after their wedding in 2010. Her daughter Sophia Rose was born almost exactly two years later in 2012.

advertisement