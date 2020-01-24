Meet Irist, the metal band that everyone is going to talk about in 2020 - Kerrang!

advertisement

It is quite clear from the first listen that Irist becomes one of the most important metal albums of 2020. On their smashing debut Order Of The Mind, the Atlanta, Georgia-based quintet combines aspects that you recognize from many of the toughest legends of modern metal – the throttle pedal and swing of Gojira, the thoughtful bludgeoning of Meshuggah, the mysterious grin of High On Fire – in a sizzling sound. It is this progressive but merciless middle ground that has picked them up by Nuclear Blast, who are excited to announce the release of Order Of The Mind for this March.

The band’s first single, the no-hold-barred Burning Sage, comes in the form of a video with the immersive sonic fusion of Irist. The video, animated / edited / directed by Mount Emult, flickers between old-school metal images such as dark woods and medieval images of hell, while it is covered with a smear of digital pixellation. It feels just as hectic and versatile as the music of the band and makes for a disturbing but fascinating watch.

Before we watched our exclusive premiere of Irist’s new video, we spoke with guitarist Pablo Davila about where the band comes from and where they are going.

advertisement

How did you come up with your unique sound? Did you discuss ideas that you wanted to use and / or avoid, or was it just about what came naturally?

Both. We started this band with a lot of conviction, but also with an openness to develop songs and ideas in a natural way. It was more about coloring the sound with elements that you would not necessarily hear in heavy music. We wanted to be able to recognize our various influences in each song while maintaining a coherent sound. We knew this would take a long time if we wanted to do it right, but we didn’t care. We were already in enough bands and projects that missed the variety, so we were ready to jump into this head first.

What do you think members from South America bring?

At first we didn’t think it would play as big a role as it does now. We have underestimated the extent to which we unknowingly incorporate Latin rhythms into many of our songs. The same applies to certain melodies that we have written that are reminiscent of some Latin American folk music to which most of us grew up. We really do not force any of these elements into our music, so sometimes it is a little surprising to us when others point out that one of our songs, or part of a song, has a Latin feel. That said, we have written songs where the clear intention was to record a kind of Latin rhythm or atmosphere.

Do the different home countries of your South American members – Chile, Argentina, Brazil – have different influences on the music of the band?

Although we come from three different countries in South America, we actually grew up listening to artists from all over Latin America. Of course, each of us has his favorite artists, but that is not necessarily connected to the country in which we were all born.

Where does an Irist come from? song begins – a riff, a text, a general concept?

In the beginning there is always a general feeling in mind. Then usually a riff will appear that must be sealed with a drum pattern. I write most of our music at home and do not present anything to the other boys until I have a series of musical sections that blend together very well. At that moment we add vocals and we start refining drums and strengthening the song arrangement.

What are you most excited about for listeners to hear on the record?

Everything! We’ve been on these songs for a long time, so we’re just excited and grateful that we have the opportunity to release them on this scale.

Watch our exclusive premiere of Irist’s Burning Sage below:

advertisement