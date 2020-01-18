Meet Dos - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Dos is a playful dog that is filled with joy of life. When she met a castrated male, she made it clear that she wanted to play. Dos lived with another dog in her former home. She is a fan of squeaky toys! If you are an active person looking for a companion to keep up with, Dos may be a perfect match. This beautiful dog is a 1-year-old castrated female Husky mix that currently weighs 42 pounds.

The Ukiah Animal Shelter is located at 298 Plant Road in Ukiah and the adoption hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 am to 6.30 pm Many beautiful dogs and cats are waiting here forever. Go to www.mendoanimalshelter.com to view photos and bios of more or visit the shelter. Please come on the second Saturday of every month for our walk ‘Empty the shelter’ and help us train every dog ​​for some exercise. For more information about adoptions, call 707-467-6453.

