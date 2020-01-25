Meet Donnell Turner from General Hospital

advertisement

General Hospital fans are big fans of pretty Donnell Turner. He plays Curtis Ashford for this hit soap and brings good luck to his fans’ hearts. This is by no means scientific research, but we’ll venture to assume that the vast majority of his biggest fans are female, and it’s not so much his talent and skill on the screen that brings them their fandom. We have to guess that it’s his pretty nature that makes these women love him so much, but it also makes us get to know him a little better. He’s more than a successful actor and a pretty face, you know? It’s also a lot of things that you didn’t know before.

He is tall

It looks big, but that’s not always something you can easily read on the TV screen. If you meet him in real life, you may be surprised at how big and imposing he really is. He towers over many people his age and that’s something that many fans say will surprise them when they see him in person.

He comes from Washington

He was born in Tacoma, but he’s not someone who thinks it’s home. He did not live there, but a few months before his family took him and his brother and young son to Chicago. They lived there for many years before he returned to the west coast with his mother and brother. They decided to move to Redding, California, a northern area where winters are cold, snow is plentiful, and the climate is cool at times.

His brother is famous

Do you remember the 90s when R&B was all the rage and everyone wanted to be part of the movement? We do that – as children who turned to teenagers in the 90s – and we remember the DRS group. His brother Ejay was part of this group. He was the one whose nickname was Blunt, although we can only speculate why his friends in the group called him by that name. It may only be because it sounds cool, but it could also be for another reason.

He moved around and had an interesting situation

One of the surprising things when moving to Redding for this family was the shock factor that they were the only African American family in their neighborhood. We don’t know how they were treated or whether they felt at home, but they stayed there for a long time. That makes us suspect that they were happy there and that things were good where they lived.

He played semi-pro ball

If you thought earlier when we mentioned his size that he should have gone into basketball, you would have thought that. Donnell played semi-pro for a few years before deciding that it just wasn’t what he wanted to do with his life. He wanted to act, and he did. He moved to LA and started looking for jobs.

He is exceptionally active

If he loves one thing, then martial arts, yoga, firearm training, knife fighting and even nunchaku. He also likes kickboxing and we realize that this is more than just a thing, but we summarize it as if the one thing he loves is active.

He modeled first

Before he became an actor, however, he had to spend some time modeling. It was a good job for the handsome actor. He started modeling for major brands in 2001. He has also worked in the commercial field most of his career and only made his first big entry into the world of soap in 2010 when he got his first job at Days of Our Lives when he worked as a doctor for Hope. It wasn’t until 2015 that he got his job in the general hospital and started working full time. In the meantime, however, he also worked twice for Shemar Moore in “Criminal Minds” as well as for Eriq La Salle in “ER” and Jesse L. Martin in “Rent”.

