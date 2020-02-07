After years of performance around the world, Elton John decided to give up his life as a superstar to be a family man at home. His last tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, started in September 2018 in the United States and will end in 2021 after completing more than 300 shows around the world.

“After the tour is over, I’m really looking forward to closing this chapter of my life by saying goodbye to life on the street. I need to spend more time bringing up my children,” said Rocketman singer in January 2018 in a YouTube video.

Elton then announced in an interview with Good Morning America in the same month that he decided not to go on tour anymore.

“Why now? Well, in front of the kids I thought … that’s what I’m going to do until I die,” he told the seasoned journalist Robin Roberts, “But I don’t want to travel away from my kids … I prefer to be with my kids rather than still playing shows.”

Everything changed when Elton and his husband David Furnishwelcomed their two sons Zachary [9] and Elijah [7] to their lives. “I’ve never seen anything like it as a father,” said the pop singer. “I’m still standing.”

He also noted “there is no competition” between the father and the actor. When he started thinking about his future, it was “a very easy decision”. For his farewell tour, Elton plans to “go out with a bang”.

“I want people to appreciate me as a musician and as a person. I want my last performance to be in America, ”he said to Robin. “I started here.”

After his tour, the famous pianist and David are no longer planning to have children. “I mean, we’re too old to have anything else,” the musician The Sun announced in March 2019. But we have enough to do with the boys. “

Scroll down to meet Elton and David’s two children!