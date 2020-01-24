advertisement

The emergence of talent shows on TV has led to the discovery of a number of truly gifted people, giving individuals the chance to shine in a way they never thought possible. This was recently the case for the dance group Autism with attitude.

As the name suggests, the group of young dancers are all adolescents in the autism spectrum. For many, dancing has been their way of expressing themselves in a world that they often find socially difficult. They can come out of their shell and demonstrate the person who is in them. It is a group of young men and women with passion and joy that they would like to share so that everyone can see them.

Appeared on The Greatest Dancer, the young British danced their hearts out for the opportunity to advance to the next round and gain a place in the very popular Strictly Come Dancing of the BBC.

Starting behind a wall-like screen, the dancers perform a routine with spectators looking at the other side of the screen. If the audience likes the performance, they vote and the screen returns to reveal the dance group, which then continues their party dance. Because 75% of the votes of the public are needed, the pressure is high. But in the case of these dancers, their motivation and excitement to participate seemed and by, well, the result is completely heartwarming – just click on the video to see.

Although the dancers’ joy is contagious, the dedication of their high school dance teacher, Jonathan Baron, is also remarkable. Bringing these students together and giving them the feeling that they can achieve something in a world where they often feel isolated, is both admirable and inspiring.

