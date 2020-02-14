In his last home, Alex lived with many other dogs. We believe that Alex would rather be the only dog ​​in his new home or have a very gentle dog friend. Apparently, Mr. A was always a nervous guy, but he’s also very cute and enjoys people’s affection. He likes to drive in the car and charges easily. He is described by his former guardian as a loyal dog. Alex needs a cat-free home and a guardian who understands and can work with a shy but cute dog. Alex is entitled to the SENIOR DOG DISCOUNT at the shelter! Alex is a 6 year old castrated man who currently weighs 46 pounds.

The Ukiah Animal Shelter is located at 298 Plant Road in Ukiah. The adoption times are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Many wonderful dogs and cats are waiting for their home here forever. To view photos and biographies of other wonderful adoptable animals, please visit online at: www.mendoanimalshelter.com or visit the animal shelter. Please visit us every 2nd Saturday of the month for our “Empty the Shelter” package and help us get every dog ​​out for some exercise! For more information on adoptions, call 707-467-6453.