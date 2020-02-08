It’s been a pretty dramatic experience for Meek Mill in the past few weeks. From working with Nicki Minaj and her husband on shopping to continuing their word war on social media, it was crazy for the Philly representative to say that at least.

Nevertheless, Meek has officially moved on and has turned back to his grizzly. Today Dream Chasin’s head comes through with his new clip for Justin Timberlake’s assisted “Believe”, which depicts the struggle of a family when a loved one is locked up.

From Philly to Detroit, Royce 5’9 preaches the gospel according to the book by Ryan from the altar in his Benny The Butcher assistant “Upside Down”.

Check out the rest of today’s publications, including works by Boosie Badazz with OG Dre, Tory Lanez, and more.

MEEK MILL FT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – “BELIEVE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rNo-UuGDfA [/ embed]

ROYCE 5’9 FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “UPSIDE DOWN”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaBgMAYYVQw [/ embed]

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. OG DRE – “THE WAY WE ROLL”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYBArXaF-J0 [/ embed]

TORY LANEZ – “BROKE IN A MINUTE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTVjstuyuJU [/ embed]

QUENTIN ARISPE – “FRUIT”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuHB0d4xsTc [/ embed]

COL3TRANE – “SOMEONE THAT MONITORS ME”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fA6UvPyKZPY [/ embed]

KAMAIYAH FT. TRINA – “SET IT UP”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zur8bTqPGWg [/ embed]

