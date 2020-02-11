The 2020 Roots Picnic sinks at the end of May and the headliners are Meek Mill, DaBaby and Summer Walker.
Today (February 11th) Live Nation Urban & The Roots announced that the thirteenth annual “Roots Picnic” will take place in Philadelphia on Saturday May 30th, 2020. The festival takes place for the second year in a row at Mann at Fairmount Park.
This year the festival site offers three stages with the themes “music, games, art and dialogue”.
In addition to the above, Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy, Thundercat and other confirmed files. The Roots will curate a set that celebrates R&B music with a “focus on collaboration and creativity” entitled The Roots Present SOUL, which deals with special guests like Brandy, SWV and Musiq Soulchild.
Black Thought and J Period’s annual “Live Mixtape” returns and will feature Buffalo hardbody rapper Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher) as well as RAGU Ghostface and Raekwon from the Wu-Tang clan. The program also includes a curation with Meshell Ndegeocello: Reimagining Prince and This Thing Called Life as well as a live podcast with episodes of the podcast “Around the Way Curls”, “The Read” and “Questlove Supreme”. Elliott Wilson will also host a new CRWN episode.
For ticket information and further details HERE. And if you’re a Citi member, you can purchase pre-sale tickets today, Tuesday, February 11th, through Thursday, February 13th, at 10:00 p.m. local time, at www.citientertinament.com
Check out the full list below.
ALIGN:
Meek Mill
Summer Walker
DaBaby
Snoh Aalegra
Burna boy
Thundercat
The roots present Soul feat Musiq Soulchild, SWV & Brandy
Black thought live mixtape feat. Griselda, Ghostface & Raekwon
Meshell Ndegeocello introduces Prinz & This Thing Called Life
Mr
Baby rose
Dude
D’usse Palooza
Hardworking movement
Phony Ppl
Aquildawud
Poundside pop
Bren Joy
PODCAST STAGE:
On the way curls podcast
CRWN with Elliott Wilson
The read podcast
Questlove Supreme Podcast