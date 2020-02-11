The 2020 Roots Picnic sinks at the end of May and the headliners are Meek Mill, DaBaby and Summer Walker.

Today (February 11th) Live Nation Urban & The Roots announced that the thirteenth annual “Roots Picnic” will take place in Philadelphia on Saturday May 30th, 2020. The festival takes place for the second year in a row at Mann at Fairmount Park.

This year the festival site offers three stages with the themes “music, games, art and dialogue”.

In addition to the above, Snoh ​​Aalegra, Burna Boy, Thundercat and other confirmed files. The Roots will curate a set that celebrates R&B music with a “focus on collaboration and creativity” entitled The Roots Present SOUL, which deals with special guests like Brandy, SWV and Musiq Soulchild.

Black Thought and J Period’s annual “Live Mixtape” returns and will feature Buffalo hardbody rapper Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher) as well as RAGU Ghostface and Raekwon from the Wu-Tang clan. The program also includes a curation with Meshell Ndegeocello: Reimagining Prince and This Thing Called Life as well as a live podcast with episodes of the podcast “Around the Way Curls”, “The Read” and “Questlove Supreme”. Elliott Wilson will also host a new CRWN episode.

For ticket information and further details HERE. And if you’re a Citi member, you can purchase pre-sale tickets today, Tuesday, February 11th, through Thursday, February 13th, at 10:00 p.m. local time, at www.citientertinament.com

Check out the full list below.

ALIGN:

Meek Mill

Summer Walker

DaBaby

Snoh Aalegra

Burna boy

Thundercat

The roots present Soul feat Musiq Soulchild, SWV & Brandy

Black thought live mixtape feat. Griselda, Ghostface & Raekwon

Meshell Ndegeocello introduces Prinz & This Thing Called Life

Mr

Baby rose

Dude

D’usse Palooza

Hardworking movement

Phony Ppl

Aquildawud

Poundside pop

Bren Joy

PODCAST STAGE:

On the way curls podcast

CRWN with Elliott Wilson

The read podcast

Questlove Supreme Podcast