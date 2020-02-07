Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake have teamed up to create a brand new song. It’s called “Believe” and comes with a dramatic graphic that follows different characters like a boxer and an imprisoned man. Meek and Timberlake also play a leading role in the clip directed by Maxime Quoilin. At one point Meek holds up his chains, one of which is decorated with a picture of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Check it out below.

Timberlake’s last studio album was Man of the Woods in 2018. Later that year, Meek released his last LP Championships, which were the rapper’s first album after he was released from prison. In April, Meek will appear in Angel Manuel Soto’s new film Charm City Kings. Last month, Nipsey Hussle was recognized by DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

