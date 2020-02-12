Marriage can be a nice experience, but it needs constant care and attention. A married couple should become more and more in love with each other over the years and constantly think of new ways to serve each other.

However, this is not always in the foreground of our consciousness because children and work are in the way. One way to keep your marriage a top priority is to mediate over the Internet Wedding blessing that Catholic priests pray for a newly married couple.

The blessing is a perfect daily meditation that reminds married couples of the graces they receive through the sacrament of marriage as well as the virtues that they should strive for in their lives.

Here is an excerpt from this prayer that can be read in full via this link.

May the grace of love and peace

stay in your daughter N.

and always leave them follow the example of these holy women

whose praise is sung in the scriptures.

May her husband entrust his heart to her

with it, recognizing it as its equivalent

and his common inheritance of the life of grace,

he can do her due honor

and always appreciate them

with the love that Christ has for his church.

And now, Lord, we’re begging you:

May these be your servants

Hold on to faith and keep your commandments.

made one in the meat,

May they be blameless in everything they do.

and with the power that comes from the gospel

Above all, may they bear a true witness to Christ.

(May they be blessed with children

and prove themselves virtuous parents,

who live to see their children’s children).