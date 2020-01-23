Meditate on God's presence after fellowship

advertisement

Often, being familiar with attending mass and receiving holy communion can make us indifferent to what is really happening.

As Catholics, we believe that Jesus himself is present in the Eucharist in a unique way. His whole body, blood, soul and divinity are present in the sacred host and when we receive fellowship, we receive the God of the universe in our hearts.

Do we ever stop meditating on that deep truth?

Mother Mary Loyola in her book Welcome! Holy Communion, offers a short meditation on this reality that can help arouse awe in us for what happens during Mass. Sometimes we need a little “poke” to see the divine mysteries that arise and to understand who comes in to us at Communion.

How close I am now, no, how closely I am now united with the Source of all good. I put my hands on my chest and know that, folded there, everything is fine.

And He is here to share with me, as a true lover, everything He has and is. In my chest is:

All His Omnipotence to protect me – “You will know that the Lord your God is a strong and faithful God” (Deut. Vii.).

All His Wisdom to guide me – “Stay with Me, do not tear” (i Kings xxii.).

All his loving-kindness to help me – “I will not leave you nor abandon you” (Jos. I.).

All His charity to warm me – “Our God is a consuming fire” (Heb. Xii.).

All His zeal to ignite mine, for “The love of Christ forces us” (2 Cor. V.).

All His treasures to enrich me, because “He who did not spare even His own Son … how did He not give us all things with Him!” (Rom. Viii.).

All His merits to plead for me – “Ever alive to plead for us” (Heb. Vii.).

How close to me is all this at the most precious moments after communion! Not at my door, not within my reach, but absolutely within my chest. Then, open Your hand to me, O Lord, and fill Your needy creature with blessing by filling it with Yourself.

